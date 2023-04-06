Marvel star Jeremy Renner did not have a great start to this year. His family and the entire fandom of Avengers’ Hawkeye came to a halt when they found out about his horrific accident. Thankfully, he is a fighter and with the proper medical care, he is up and above on his legs and is fine now. But when things weren’t certain and he thought he wouldn’t make it, Renner apparently wrote down a note for his family. Scroll below to know about it in detail.

For the unversed, Renner was run over by a 14,330 pounds [6500 kilos approx] snow plough while saving his nephew. He had several severe injuries and was hospitalised for blunt chest trauma. Reportedly he broke over thirty bones.

In a new promo from Jeremy Renner’s upcoming interview for the ABC News Special called, “Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph”. The Avengers star could be seen opening up about the dreadful incident. Renner shared in this new promo that he had completely given up hope and prepared to say goodbye to his family and all his dear ones. There he could be seen saying, “If I was there, on my own, that’d [have] been a horrible way to die. And surely I would’ve. Surely. But I wasn’t alone. It was my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the cavalry came.”

Here’s the promo:

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: First look at @DianeSawyer’s interview with @JeremyRenner, as the actor opens up for the first time about his near-fatal snowplow accident. Watch Thursday, April 6, on ABC and the next day on @Hulu. https://t.co/3T71flHNnD pic.twitter.com/VDD6ceY5yA — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 5, 2023

Renner shared he had lost hope of living and was writing a note for his loved ones. In a promo, he further says, “I’m writing down notes in my phone to — last words to my family.” One could sense his voice breaking, and feel that he struggled to hold back his tears on camera. The trailer for the same interview was shared last month, and in that, it was revealed that Renner’s injuries were listed by Diane Sawyer and it went like this: “Eight ribs broken in 14 places. Right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken. Face, eye socket, jaw, and mandible broken. Lung collapsed. Pierced from the rib bone, your liver — which sounds terrifying.”

Like his superhero persona on screen, Jeremy Renner is a fighter in real life too. He was dead scared about how he would turn up, “Am I just going to be a spine and a brain, like a science experiment?” But still chose to fight and survive, “I chose to survive. That’s not gonna kill me, no way. I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refuelled and refilled with love and titanium.”

The Jeremy Renner interview with ABC News will air on 6th April on ABC and it will also be available on Disney+.

