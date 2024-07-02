How To Watch Despicable Me & Minions In Chronological Order: Where Does Despicable Me 4 Fit In?

Since its inception in 2010, the Despicable Me franchise has become a pop culture phenomenon. With the popularity of its adorable henchmen-looking minions, it has become one of the most successful animated film series over the years.

The franchise is just getting bigger with the release of several sequels and has also branched out into the Minions prequel movies series. Now that there are four Despicable Me films and two Minions prequels, it can be confusing to watch the series chronologically. Well, we are here to help you out. Here is the chronological order of all the Despicable Me and Minions films, including the newest entrant, Despicable Me 4.

1. Minions (2015)

While Minions was the third film to be released in the franchise, it is the first film as per chronological order, being the prequel to Despicable Me. Directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda, the movie explores the origins of the Minions, small yellow creatures who have existed since the beginning of time. Their purpose is to serve the most despicable masters they can find. The story takes place in 1968 and follows Kevin, Stuart, and Bob as they embark on a journey to find a new master after accidentally destroying all their previous ones.

The trio eventually meets Scarlet Overkill, a supervillainess voiced by Sandra Bullock, who enlists their help in her quest for world domination. By the end of the film, the Minions come across a young Gru and choose him as their master. The film earned over $1 billion at the global box office, becoming the first film in the franchise to cross the milestone.

2. Minions: The Rise Of Gru (2022)

Minions: The Rise Of Gru takes place between the events of Minions and Despicable Me, with a story set in the 1970s. The film, helmed by Kyle Balda, follows a young Gru, voiced by Steve Carell, who dreams of becoming the world’s greatest supervillain. With the help of his loyal Minions, Gru attempts to join a group of notorious villains known as the Vicious 6. However, the plan goes awry, and he embarks on a wild adventure along with Kevin, Stuart, and Bob. Made on a budget of around $80 million, Minions: The Rise Of Gru collected over $940 million worldwide.

3. Despicable Me (2010)

After Minions: The Rise Of Gru comes Despicable Me, the film that began it all for the audience. The movie is set in contemporary times relative to its release year, meaning its events occur around 2010. The film centers on Gru, in his full force, who plans to steal the moon with the aid of his small, yellow, and loyal helpers, Minions. To achieve this, he adopts three orphaned girls – Margo, Edith, and Agnes – intending to use them as pawns in his scheme. However, the girls gradually warm his heart, challenging his villainous nature. Directed by Chris Renaud and Pierre Coffin, the film became a blockbuster, earning over $543 million against a budget of $69 million.

4. Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Despicable Me 2 picks up shortly after the events of Despicable Me, and once again follows Gru, who has retired from his life of crime to be a devoted father to his three daughters. However, his life changes when he is recruited by the Anti-Villain League to track down a new supervillain, Eduardo, also known as El Macho. Gru then sets out on a new mission against El Macho, alongside agent Lucy Wilde. Chris Renaud and Pierre Coffin returned to direct the sequel, which introduced new characters while retaining the beloved Minions, who added their signature comedy to the mix. Despicable Me 2 became an even bigger hit than the first part, making $971 million at the worldwide box office.

5. Despicable Me 3 (2017)

Another $1 billion grosser, Despicable Me 3, takes place directly after the second installment. Directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda, the movie continues the adventures of Gru, who discovers he has a long-lost twin brother named Dru, also voiced by Steve Carell. Dru is charmingly different from his brother, but the two team up to face Balthazar Bratt, a former child star turned supervillain who loves the 1980s and threatens the world with his evil plans. The relationship between the brothers added a new depth to the narrative while retaining its humour, heartwarming moments, and exciting action scenes.

6. Despicable Me 4 (2024)

Finally, Despicable Me 4 marks the latest entry into the franchise, which features Gru welcoming a new member to his family, Gru Jr. As the child torments his father, the latter also faces a new enemy in the form of Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina. Steve Carell reprises his role as Gru and is joined by Will Ferrell, Joey King, Sofía Vergara, and Kristen Wiig. Chris Renaud returns to helm the film, which is slated to release in theatres on July 3rd, 2024.

