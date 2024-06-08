Despicable Me 4 is one of the much-awaited animated films of 2024. Fans can’t wait to see another exciting adventure featuring Gru and his Minions. Directed by Chris Renaud, the film features Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, Joey King, Sofia Vergara, Stephen Colbert, Chloe Fineman, and others as voice actors.

The promos and trailers so far have created great excitement. In a new video titled ‘Mega Minion Time Stops Train,’ we see a Minion in superhero mode. It’s a fun clip that reminds us of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, which starred Tobey Maguire in the lead role.

Despicable Me 4 X Spider-Man 2

In the clip, Tim (Minion) is assigned the task of saving a speeding train. In Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker uses his spider webs to save lives. However, Tim has no such powers. But in the Despicable Me 4 clip, we see Tim stretching his limbs to stop the speeding train. The way the scene is executed has brought back good old memories from the 2000s.

The train scene in Spider-Man 2 is one of the most outstanding action sequences in the film. Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker risks his identity to save lives, and it’s a thrilling scene filled with intensity and sentiment.

Netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to this Spider-Man 2 reference. Take a look at the video and the reactions below –

Despicable Me 4 makes a reference to the train scene from Sam Raimi’s spider-man 2 pic.twitter.com/uhF4CtL50x — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) June 7, 2024

There’s a scene in the first Despicable Me 4 trailer where this minion stops a train from falling off the tracks in the exact same way as Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man in ‘Spider Man 2’. The minion has ‘Elastigirl-like’ abilities and stops the train with his stretchable arms. pic.twitter.com/gLdlrZr2C2 — The Garfield Movie News (@GarfieldMovNews) January 4, 2024

Spider-Man 2 🤝 Despicable Me 4 pic.twitter.com/Gc7CRNhYU0 — Tarshit 🕸️🕷️ (@tarshit_r) June 7, 2024

Meanwhile, in 2022, Tobey Maguire reprised the role of Spider-Man for MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film also stars Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch. In April, director Sam Raimi was asked if he plans to make Spider-Man 4 with Tobey. The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director told Deadline that he read about the rumours, but he isn’t working on the movie yet. Sam isn’t sure if Marvel will collaborate with him again.

On the other hand, Despicable Me 4 will hit the theatres on July 3, 2024.

