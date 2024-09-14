Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has recently been embroiled in many controversies. Many of our favorite actors, including Shailesh Lodha, Raj Anadkat, and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, have quit the show and accused the makers of non-payment of dues. Is Asit Modi owned Neela Telefilms planning to send a legal notice to Palak Sindhwani over breach of contract? Scroll below for the real truth.

Palak joined TMKOC in 2019, shortly after the exit of Nidhi Bhanushali, who had played Sonu earlier. She faced a tough time as netizens massively trolled and rejected her initially. But she’s won the hearts of viewers over the years with her acting chops.

Neela Telefilms send a legal notice to Palak Sindhwani?

According to a report by the Times of India, Asit Kumarr Modi’s production house will send a legal notice to Palak Sindhwani regarding an alleged breach of contract. She reportedly violated the “exclusive artist” agreement, which allegedly damaged her character Sonu, the production house, and the broadcasting channel.

Rumors worried fans, and many wondered if Palak Sindhwani would be ousted from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. If true, this would be another big blow to fans who have been upset about Kush Shah, aka Goli, quitting the show recently.

Palak Sindhwani breaks silence!

In an interview with Money Control, Palak Sindhwani broke her silence and rubbished rumors of any controversy with producer Asit Kumarr Modi and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team.

She said, “It’s a rumour, I haven’t breached any contract. Shooting for Taarak tomorrow, 7am shift and not received any legal notice.”

Palak clears the air with Asit Kumarr Modi

During the conversation, Palak Sindhwani also confirmed that she has spoken to Asit Kumarr Modi about the viral rumors. She confessed that the negative reports are affecting her mental health amid hours-long shoot for the Ganpati sequence. She has also requested the makers to issue a clarification and plans to also speak to their legal team about the alleged controversy.

“I’m trying to find out. It’s stressful indeed but truth will come out. I want to, but first want to speak to the producer or his legal team, Monday they’ll meet me,” she added.

All in all, Palak Sindhwani is still very much a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and there is no bad blood!

