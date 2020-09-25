Varun Konidela Cooks & Here’s What His Sister Has To Say!

Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela tried his hands at cooking, and his sister Niharika Konidela likes what he made!

Varun took to Instagram Stories and posted a video of his sister Niharika sampling the dish he made.

In the clip, Varun asks Niharika: “Tell me how it is?”

Niharika replies: “It’s nice”.

On the clip, he wrote: “Finally tried my hand at cooking.”

The Telugu star will next be seen playing a boxer in his upcoming film. Tentatively titled #VT10, the film is helmed by debutant director Kiran Korrapati. Varun now has a fan following of two million on Instagram.

Varun shared a video collage on Instagram featuring him with fans. In the end of the clip, his caption reads: “I love you 2”.

“2 million! Thank you for all the love and support!” he wrote as the caption for the video.

Varun has delivered hits like “Tholiprema”, “Fidaa” and “F2”.

