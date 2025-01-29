Shane Nigam, the Mollywood star, made his Kollywood debut as the lead in the film Madraskaaran. Unfortunately, the film’s performance at the box office was lackluster. In less than a month since its theatrical release, the film is set to make its OTT debut. It had a prime release timing, hitting theaters during the Pongal season, but still struggled to make an impact.

Plot

The story follows an average, everyday individual who becomes the target of mysterious assassins sent by a powerful man with a personal vendetta. The protagonist must uncover the reason behind these attacks to protect his family and end the threat.

Cast and Crew

Written and directed by Vaali Mohan Das, the film features Shane Nigam, Niharika Konidela, Karunas, Aishwarya Dutta, Geetha Kailasam, Kalaiyarasan, and others in the cast. Prasanna S. Kumar handles the cinematography, with music composed by Sam C.S. and editing by R. Vasanthkumar. B. Jagadish produced it under the banner of SR Productions.

OTT Release Date and Platform

The film will premiere on the Aaha Tamil streaming platform starting February 7, 2025.

