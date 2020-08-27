Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela, who debuted as a child artist at the age of ten, has a reason to celebrate. Well, let’s make that two million reasons to celebrate.

The Kanche actor now has a fan following of two million on Instagram. Varun shared a video collage on Instagram featuring him with fans.

At the end of the clip, the text “I love you 2” appears. Varun Tej Konidela captioned the video, “2 million! Thank you for all the love and support!”

The Telugu star made his debut as the main lead in the South film industry with ‘Mukunda’. Directed by Srikanth Addala, the film also featured Pooja Hegde. He will soon be seen playing a boxer in his upcoming next. The film, tentatively titled ‘#VT10’, will be helmed by debutant director Kiran Korrapati.

Talking about his talent, Varun played the protagonist in space thriller film Antariksham 9000 KMPH. In his second film Kanche, Tej’s portrayal of Dhupati Haribabu was critically acclaimed.

Varun Tej Konidela has worked in Telegu hit films like ‘Tholiprema’, ‘Fidaa’ and ‘F2’.

