Dharmendra Shares A Video Of His 'Nishaanebaazi' During Lockdown

Veteran actor Dharmendra is currently spending his days at his Lonavala farmhouse. While there, the actor is keeping his fans updated with what he is up to.

The senior actor recently took to Instagram and shared a video of going on drives when it’s not raining and also practising shooting.

Dharmendra’s Insta post read, “Friends…..Baarish nehi hoti …. drive pe nikal jaata hoon…..practice kar leeta hoon…….nishaanebaazi ki ….. love you all for your loving response…..(When it does not rain I drive and practice shooting).” Check it out:

In the video, Dharmendra also admitted that he hates hunting, but practice keeps him busy.

Seein the video a user commented, “You are so active sir, God bless you.” Another replied, “Love watching your videos sir.”

Dharmendra often shares videos with his followers. A few days ago, he posted a video of a peahen’s visit to his farm. He wrote, “What a coincidence…. kal Modi ji ke aangan mein… naachte dekha…aaj mere aangan mein….. jungle se ikk chali aye ….. video bhi nehi le paaya …. ud gai …. hum intzaar karein ge …….. (What a coincidence… yesterday we saw peacocks dancing in Modi ji’s courtyard, today a peahen flew from the jungle into my courtyard… but I couldn’t even make a video… she flew away… but I will wait).”

