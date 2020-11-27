We cannot deny the fact that Karan Kundrra is a true gentleman. A million hearts beat for him, and he is undoubtedly the heartthrob of many. Well, the star is back with yet another show as a panellist for Ladies Vs Gentlemen.

We got a chance to speak to the youth icon and chat with him about the show and many more things related to his personal life. Today, we are going to tell you all about his relationship status which he prefers to keep ‘private’, and possibilities of reuniting with ex-girlfriend Kritika Kamra for work. Read on to get all the exclusive scoop.

Karan Kundrra, who is currently promoting his show Ladies Vs Gentlemen, seems to be in a very happy space. He had just returned to Mumbai from Karnal, where he was shooting for a project. Well, when we asked him about the news that has been doing the rounds on social media about his relationship, he was quick to respond.

“That’s been happening since past 6-8 months. And, my relationship is not for social media,” Karan Kundrra made it clear. “It’s pretty clear in my life that certain things are for my family and me and not for people. So I have always kept it like that. Badi cheezein hoti hai. Acha hai relevance dhundhne ke liye log likhte rehte hai. But, there are certain things about my life that I don’t like to talk about, and it’s not for other people, it’s for my family and me,” he concluded.

Well, recently we saw Karan Kundrra going live on Instagram with ex-girlfriend Kritika Kamra and their chemistry was like a house on fire. How could we not ask him that when would we see the two back on screen again? The moment we took Kritika’s name, his face lit up, and he replied, “I think the best part would have been ki hum Ladies Vs Gentlemen me Kritika ko lekar aaye. But, bahut mohabbat hai aur bahut izzat hai and we are friends for life. But, kab kaam ek saath karenge I don’t know. So hopefully fingers crossed jald hi.”

We are sure that Karan and Kritika’s fans are going to jump with joy after they read this. Well, you can check out the entire interview below:

