Sajid Nadiadwala’s successful franchise, Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi’s third instalment directed by Ahmed Khan released on 6th March 2020. According to the recent statistics by BARC All India 2+, Baaghi 3 has registered a massive reach of 41.6 Million on Television as it continues to successfully run on its 44th Week while also creating history as the fifth film to enter satellite numbers.

Baaghi 3 becomes Producer Sajid’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s fifth film to enter satellite numbers and mark a milestone. The earlier four to claim the numbers were- Baaghi 2 directed by Ahmed Khan, Housefull 4 directed by Farhad Samji, Judwaa 2 by David Dhawan and Kick directed by Sajid Nadiadwala himself.

Even though Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3’s theatrical run was cut short due to the pandemic, it earned ₹17.50 crores net at the domestic box office on the opening day, which was highest opening day collection for 2020 Bollywood film so far.

For Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff was joined by his Baaghi co-star Shraddha Kapoor. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3. As recently announced, the trio of director Ahmed Khan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff will start working for Baaghi 4, soon.

