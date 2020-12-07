Milind Soman will be next seen in Paurashpur in a never before seen avatar. The series also stars Shaheer Sheikh, Shilpa Shinde and Anu Kapoor and it marks the web debut of the former Bigg Boss winner and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor.

Milind’s character in the poster looks quite intriguing and we bet you would say the same.

Sharing the character poster on Instagram, Milind Soman captioned it, “Never played someone like this before!! 😀 For the third gender in the world of Paurashpur, it has always been a power struggle! A sharp mind and a charming personality; witness the many shades of love and the quick-wit of Boris, only in #Paurashpur. Teaser out tomorrow at 12 pm on @altbalaji & @zee5shows”

A while ago, Shaheer Sheikh shared the first look of his character on Instagram and captioned it, “Strong and confident, Veer is the vyapari who has entered Paurashpur. Can this mysterious vyapari be the change that Paurashpur needs? This epic story of the kingdom and wave of revolution in #Paurashpur is coming soon. Teaser out on 6th Dec on @altbalaji & @zee5shows”

Meanwhile, the makers revealed the grand logo of the upcoming web series on December 1 on their social media handles of ALTBalaji and ZEE5. This virtual launch of the logo in multiple languages has marked itself as the first-ever unveiling for any show title in the history of the digital arena.

Sharing the logo of the web series, ALTBalaji captioned their post, “Presenting the logo of the grand kingdom of Paurashpur Dive deep into the world of lust for power, gender struggle and inequality. #Paurashpur, teaser out on 6th Dec, on #ALTBalaji”

