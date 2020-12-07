Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan with five more challengers Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi and, Rahul Mahajan has finally entered the Bigg Boss 14 house to spice things up. Now a promo has been released that shows Arshi and Abhinav Shukla having a flirty banter.

During the Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we saw that Arshi expressing her liking for Abhinav when Salman poked fun at her. She also revealed that she will leave no stone unturned to impress him. Now the makers have released a sneak peek of Arshi and Abhinav’s fun-loving banter, and it is certainly going entertained everyone.

In the promo, released by the channel, Arshi Khan can be seen flirting with Abhinav Shukla and tells him that she has broken up just for him. She also embraced him and said, “Tum toh mere ho.” She also poked fun at him saying that he is caught between ‘Gharwali and Baharwali.’ If that wasn’t enough, she also asked him how he plans to escape her clutches since she is ready to make him father. Her statement left Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan stunned. They were also seen laughing over Arshi’s antics.

Take a look at the Promo below:

This is not the first time that Arshi Khan had flirted with a contestant in the Bigg Boss house. Previously, in Bigg Boss 11, she entertained everyone with her flirty nature. The actress was seen trying to woo co-contestant Hiten Tejwani. The two shared a great camaraderie that had caught much attention in that season.

As seen in the promo, we can expect that Arshi will continue to spread her magic and charm in the upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, Arshi Khan in the previous episode explained how Vikas Gupta was friends with her during their Bigg Boss 11 stint but totally forgot her after the show ended. She said to Salman, “Ye aadmi bilkul pasand nahi hai. Ye hai na, Vikas Gupta humare. Ye dhokhebaaz hai (I do not like this person, Vikas Gupta. He is not trustworthy).”

Further, when Salman proved her by saying, “Aapne inko contact karne ki koshish ki aur inhone aapko bhaav nahi diya (Did you try contacting him and he did not respond)?” To which, she said, “Bhaav ki toh baat hi nahi hai, mai khud bhaav na doon unko. Kis rutbe pe hai jo hum inko bhaav denge (There is no question of responding, I would not give him importance. He has no such fame, why should I give him importance)?”

