Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has shared a stunning picture in a bikini on Instagram.

In the photo, Ira is seen getting out of a pool dressed in a black and yellow bikini.

“I have a lot to do. In terms of social media commitments and non-time-bound-but-the-sooner-the-better commitments. But sometimes you need a break. For yourself. And first you need to fulfill your commitments to yourself. And now I’m back to work. Thanks for waiting,” Ira wrote alongside the image.

In another picture she shared, she is seen lying in a bathtub and reading a book.

Ira and Junaid are Aamir’s children from his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira stepped into showbiz making her directorial debut last year with the stage production of Euripides’ play Medea.

Previously, Ira Khan has said that she was se*ually harassed at 14. She made the revelation while talking about the divorce of her parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, which happened in 2002.

“When I was 14, I was se*ually harassed. That was slightly an odd situation as I didn’t know what that person was doing and if they knew what they were doing. It wasn’t happening every day. So it took me a year to be sure that they knew what they are doing and that is what they are doing. My parents got myself out of the situation. Once I was out of the situation, I didn’t feel bad anymore. I wasn’t scared. I felt like this is not happening to me anymore and it’s over. And I moved on. It was not something that has scarred me for life and something that could make me feel bad,” Sara said in a new video she posted on Instagram.

“I never spoke to anyone about anything because I assumed that my privilege meant I should handle my stuff on my own, or if there was something bigger, it would make people need a better answer than ‘I don’t know’. It made me feel like I needed a better answer and until I had that answer, my feelings weren’t something I should bother anyone else with. No problem was big enough to ponder too long about,” she continued.

