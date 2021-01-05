Actress Shikha Talsania said that every entertainer always has to do more and so does she.

Talking about if she is happy with the way her career in Bollywood has shaped up, Shikha told IANS: “I always yearn to do more. I think every performer or entertainer always yearns to do more. Retrospect is always rosy, isn’t it? So, I have had a lot of fun.”

Shikha Talsania in her Bollywood journey has worked with names such as Ayan Mukerji in “Wake Up Sid”, Shashanka Ghosh in “Veere Di Wedding” and in “Coolie No. 1”, with David Dhawan.

Shikha Talsania says that in her journey she has learned a lot. “It has been tough, fun, I have learned a lot. I have made some great friends along the way. I have met some fantastic people. I have been inspired by so many creative geniuses around me. I think it has been fantastic,” she said.

Shikha Talsania feels every project she has done — be it in the theatre or in front of the camera — has been important for her.

“I feel that every project that I do, be it in theatre or in front of the camera, is a game-changer for me because I discover a new character altogether and I find something new that I carry on forward for the rest of my performances and just generally in life as well,” Shikha told IANS.

