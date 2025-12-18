Prabhas and Maruthi’s The Raja Saab is releasing in theatres worldwide on January 9, 2026. The advance booking for the premiere shows in the US began on a fantastic note. Unfortunately, the pace has slowed down, and it is lagging behind Rajinikanth‘s Coolie. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

The Raja Saab US Premiere Pre-Sales (22 Days To Go)

According to Venky Box Office, The Raja Saab has registered advance booking worth $121K for the premiere shows in the US. It has sold over 4K tickets from around 914 shows across 307 locations.

The overall pre-sales in North America have surged to $125K. The beginning was impressive, but the pace has now slowed down. The makers must release exciting promotional materials to improve the hype. There are still 22 days to go until the premieres, and hopefully Prabhas’ starrer will bounce back stronger!

The Raja Saab vs Coolie

With 22 days to go, Rajinikanth starrer Coolie had witnessed pre-sales worth $128K in the US. In comparison, Maruthi’s romantic horror-comedy is lagging behind by a considerable margin.

It is also slightly behind Jr NTR’s Devara, which had made ticket sales of $122K in advance booking around the same time. Needless to say, Prabhas’ Sankranthi release is far behind Pushpa 2, They Call Him OG, and other big-budget South films.

More about The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi, Prabhas’ upcoming romantic horror comedy also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. It is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The Telugu romantic horror comedy is reportedly mounted at a staggering budget of 400 crores+. The Telugu drama is slated to release in theatres worldwide on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti holidays.

