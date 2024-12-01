From MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to Dangal, sports biopics are among the most loved genres in the Bollywood industry. One such sportsperson who deserves a biography movie is Harbhajan Singh. Commonly known as Bhajji, he was a crucial member of the Indian team that won the 2002 Champions Trophy, the 2007 T20 World Cup, and the 2011 T20 World Cup. He is also currently a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Recently, in a conversation, the cricketer confirmed the buzz surrounding a biopic on his life. He hinted at an official announcement about the project soon while sharing insights into his preferred actor for the lead role. His life, full of highs and lows, promises a compelling narrative for a movie and will inspire future generations. The icing on the cake is his choice of actor, who can do justice to the character.

Harbhajan Singh’s First Choice For The Biopic Is Vicky Kaushal

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Harbhajan Singh confirmed that plans for a biopic based on his life are underway. Without giving out too many details, he expressed his excitement, saying, “Ek do acche kahaniya hai jo main chahta hu duniya ke samne aaye toh, main woh jaldi announce karunga” (There are one or two great stories from my life that I want to share with the world, and I will announce them soon).

When asked about the ideal actor to portray him on screen, Harbhajan confidently named Vicky Kaushal. Known for his powerful performances in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham, and Masaan, Kaushal portrays real-life characters with authenticity. Fans are all waiting for his next movie, Chhava, where he will further prove his wide range as an actor. Harbhajan added, “Vicky Kaushal, No. 1,” which anyone will say about the talented actor.

The timeline of the biopic remains uncertain. As fans await an official announcement, there is no doubt that Harbhajan Singh’s life offers a treasure trove of cinematic moments. From fights against Pakistan and a hat-trick against Australia to lifting multiple IPL trophies and the World Cup across two formats, Singh has had one of the best careers a cricketer could have asked for.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood.

Must Read: “Films Are Not Public Service,” Kay Kay Menon Speaks On Nepotism; Says “Talent Carries You Through”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News