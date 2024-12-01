One of the biggest names in Bollywood history, Salman Khan is also known for his charm and quick wit. There are always stories of him surprising many of his co-stars with his humor. Among them is Dia Mirza, who worked with Salman Khan in Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge. The movie, released in 2002, holds a special place in Mirza’s heart.

For Dia Mirza, signing Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge was a dream. She is a huge fan of Salman Khan and is in disbelief about sharing the screen with him. One particular incident involving Khan while shooting the film baffled Dia Mirza back in that day.

Salman Khan joked about how Dia Mirza could play his mother’s role

In a recent interview with Connect Cine, Dia recalled Salman’s playful banter during the shoot. As the actress who played his mother in the 2002 movie stood nearby, Salman revealed to Mirza, “Do you know, at one time, this lady who’s now playing my mother was my heroine?” Dia couldn’t believe her ears, mainly because the actress must have been close to Salman in age.

But Salman’s following comment was even more unexpected. He humorously quipped, “Yes, and you’ll play my mother one day too.” This remark stunned Dia, or as she said, she “was baffled by that.” However, her concerns did not come to life as she never had to play this role. Nonetheless, she fondly remembers the days of shooting Tumko Na Bhool Payenge. She shared another behind-the-scene story involving Khan.

Dia recounted how shooting in Rajasthan came with challenges, particularly managing large crowds. The song Bindiya Chamke Choodi Khanke drew a massive audience, leading to chaotic moments.

Amidst the chaos, Salman ensured Dia’s safety, ensuring she was the first to enter the car. The movie was made on a budget of ₹11 Crore and earned about ₹20 Crore at the box office. It is a romantic action thriller where Dia Mirza plays the role of Muskaan, the protagonist’s love interest.

