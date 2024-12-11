Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana is one of the most anticipated approaching films based on Hindu mythology. Following the criticism faced by Om Raut’s Adipurush, people are doubtful about Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Amid this, Sunny Deol has compared Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film to Hollywood mega films: Avatar and Planet of the Apes. Both Hollywood films are well-known for their epic visuals and stunning VFX, which appear almost realistic.

Sunny Deol believes that the writers and directions for the Ramayana film are apparent.

During a recent interview with Indian Express, the Gadar 2 actor affirmed that the filmmakers are plotting to create something on par with significant Hollywood projects. He specifically mentioned Hollywood films Avatar and Planet of the Apes as examples of what the creators of Ramayana intend to execute. Sunny stated, “All those technicians are a part of it.”

He added, “The writer and director are very clear about how it has to be and how the characters should be presented.”

Deol affirms that the special effects will feel authentic

The actor further stated that the special effects in Nitesh Tiwari’s project will feel authentic to everyone. The visuals will not appear fabricated but look genuinely realistic to the audience.

He said, “I’m sure it will be great, and everybody will love it.” This reflects Sunny’s confidence in the film, especially after the criticism Adipurush faced.

What role Sunny Deol is expected to play in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana film

Sunny Deol’s role in the upcoming Ramayan film has not been officially confirmed. However, the Gadar 2 actor is rumored to be playing Lord Hanuman alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The likelihood of Deol being part of the film seems higher following his recent praise for the project.

The confirmed cast of Ramayan presently incorporates Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravan, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film will be released in two parts, with the first expected to hit theaters during the Diwali season 2026.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: “Will Ask Shah Rukh Khan To Send An Apology,” When SRK Was Booked Under IPC Section 336 After 1 Died In Stampede!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News