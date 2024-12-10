Allu Arjun with Pushpa 2 has put the Indian Cinema on the world charts on a huge level. In fact, the film, in five days of release, is ruling the charts on IMDb as the actor becomes the only Indian actor currently to rule the global charts in the top 10 most popular movies on IMDb!

Pushpa 2: Most Popular Indian Movie

In the list of top 100 movies ranked on IMDb globally, Pushpa 2 has secured the 7th rank and is the top Indian film in the list, which is globally ruled by Wicked, an American fantasy film.

There are only three Indian films that have found a spot on the global list of Most Popular movies. While Allu Arjun’s recently released biggie has claimed the 7th spot, the other spot is also ruled by a South Indian actor.

Dulquer Salmaan Finds A Spot

Lucky Baskhar has also found a spot under the top 25 global movies on IMDb. The Telugu flick is currently occupying the 23rd spot in the global, and the second Indian film on the list.

The third spot is occupied by the recently released Netflix film Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, which is at number 82 globally! Interestingly, even this Netflix film stars Tamannaah Bhatia, a South Indian actress, along with Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Sheirgill.

About Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the film stars Jimmy Shergill, Avinash Tiwary, and Tamannaah Bhatia and is rated 6.1 on IMDb. The official synopsis says, “After an unsolved diamond heist, a hard-nosed cop’s pursuit of his key suspect turns into an obsession until they finally face each other and the truth.”

About Lucky Baskhar

Helmed by Venky Atluri, the film is rated 8.1 on IMDb. Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, the official synopsis of the film says, “A cash-strapped cashier working at a bank embarks on a risky investment scheme and soon gets drawn into the murky world of money laundering.”

Helmed by Sukumar, the film is currently rated 6.8 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “Pushpa struggles to sustain his sandalwood smuggling business in the face of tough opposition from the police.” It stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Note: This list is curated by IMDb on the basis of data from the search behavior of IMDb’s more than 250 million monthly unique visitors.

