Actor Saif Ali Khan was injured after a robber entered his and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Bandra home. He was reportedly stabbed by the accused during the shocking incident. The said incident took place on Thursday at 2:30 am when the actor was fast asleep with the rest of his family members.

According to the police officials, the robber fled from the location after the family woke up, and investigations are in full swing to catch him. Reportedly, the Bandra police are in the process of registering an FIR, and some police teams have come together to catch the main culprit. A senior IPS officer revealed that Saif Ali Khan has been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital wherein he is undergoing treatment. The actor had an injury on his arm for which he is undergoing the procedure. However, the rest of his family members including wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan remain safe and unharmed.

The officer was quoted to reveal, “Saif Ali Khan has been admitted to the Lilavati hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. It is not clear yet, if he is stabbed or injured in the scuffle with the robber. We have been investigating the matter. The Mumbai crime branch is also conducting a parallel investigation into the incident.”

On the other hand, the COO of the Lilavati Hospital revealed that Saif Ali Khan had suffered 6 injuries, one of which was close to his spine. His statement said, ‘’Saif was attacked by an unidentified person in his house. He was brought in at 3:30 am in Lilavati. He has six injuries, two of which are deeper. One of the injuries is closer to his spine. We are operating on him. He is being operated upon by Neurosurgeon Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Leena Jain, and anaesthetist Nisha Gandhi. We will be tell the extent of the damage only after the surgery is done.”

Another doctor has confirmed that Saif Ali Khan has suffered an injury on his neck. His surgery started at 5:30 am and his family has been with him at the hospital ever since. Saif’s Devara co-star Jr NTR took to his social media handle to pray for his speedy recovery. He wrote, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif Sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health.” His wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s team has requested the media and fans to be patient and not give in to further speculations during this difficult time as the police investigations are in full swing.

Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 16, 2025

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: “Dukh Hota Hai…”: Jackie Shroff Breaks Silence On Baby John’s Box Office Failure!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News