Shershaah finally witnessed its grand premiere today on Amazon Prime Video. The war film stars Sidharth Malhotra as the leading male. It is based on the life of an army captain Vikram Batra. Kiara Advani plays Dimple Cheema, his wife.

Koimoi recently got in an exclusive conversation with Team Shershaah where they spilled a lot of beans. Director Vishnuvardhan was all praises for his leading actors and was proud of them. But more than anything, it was Kiara who was proud of her co-star Sidharth.

We asked Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra if they could imagine some other actor playing their love interests in Shershaah. To this, the Good Newwz actress replied, “I don’t think there’s anyone who could be Vikram Batra other than Sid. He’s literally sunk in into this character. Even when we were remote, the way his eyes would speak, the way his body language would speak, there was never a Sid in him. There was always Captain Vikram Batra. Everything he’s put into it. I don’t think Vishnu sir could have gone a better… it was destined to be.”

Sidharth Malhotra too added, “I don’t think any other name comes to my mind. There was no particular type, whether Vishnu narrating the script to her or giving her instructions, one needs to do their job with utmost honesty and earnestly. And Kiara Advani is not this Punjabi Girl from Chandigarh that she’s playing as Dimple. So there’s no one else that comes to mind.”

Shershaah definitely comprises of a dream team. Isn’t it?

Shershaah film has opened up to rave reviews. After a long time, the songs of a movie are trending and have been loved by fans. Pandemic has changed a lot, but Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani managed to revive it all for the team!

