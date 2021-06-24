Kiara Advani, who was praised for her performances in Lust Stories, Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, is now receiving several offers from all quarters. Recently, it was reported that the actress is the front runner for Shankar’s upcoming Pan-India film with Ram Charan. Now the latest report has an update.

Earlier this week, Kiara took to social media to share an Instagram story celebrating two year anniversary of her blockbuster film Kabir Singh. She shared a poster of the film and captioned, “June will always be the most special month for me! To the film that changed our lives forever. Major Missing #2YearsofKabirSingh.”

Now the latest report from Pinkvilla claims that Kiara Advani has signed a multi-film deal with the director Shankar. A source close to the development revealed, “Kiara will be a part of both, RC 15 and Aparichit adaptation. While she is romantically paired alongside Ram Charan in one, the other film will mark her first-time collaboration with Ranveer Singh. The character details and shoot schedules have been kept under wraps, however, the Shankar film Ranveer Singh will go on floors sometime next year, only once the work on RC 15 is concluded.”

The report further reveals that there is a possibility that Kiara Advani will be doing another film with the filmmaker apart from RC 15 and Aparichit adaptation. However, no details have been revealed as to whether the film will be helmed by the ace director of will he be just producing it. The report quoted the source saying, “It’s essentially a deal to collaborate on three films over the next few years. While the first two will happen in a quick span, the third one might take some time.”

Meanwhile, Kiara will be next seen in Anees Bazmee directed horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. She will also be seen in films like Vikram Batra biopic, SherShaah, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Shashank Khaitan’s next with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo will be helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions. The film will also see Varun Dhawan in the lead and Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh in pivotal roles.

