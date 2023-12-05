The Rocky franchise starring Sylvester Stallone is one of the classic film series, and it has given Sly unparalleled fame and success. Some of the moments from the movies are still engraved in people’s minds, like his inspirational speech in 2006’s Rocky Balboa. Sly’s titular character gives this speech to his on-screen son, played by Milo Ventimiglia. It is still reminisced in the fans’ ears, even a fan as young as Philadelphia’s Ro Knight, who is just nine years old and has the speech learned by heart.

December 3rd marked the 47th anniversary of the first film’s release in 1976. It has been termed as ‘Rocky Day’ and will be celebrated annually from now on. They were at the Philadelphia Museum. There are six films in the franchise, with Creed being a spin-off of the series and allegedly considered to be the seventh installment in the series. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

In the 2006 movie, Rocky Balboa’s son, Rocky Balboa Jr, grumbles about living in the shadow of his father and complains about being compared to him. Milo’s character says, “People see me, and they think of you.” The videos of 9-year-old Ro Knight sprouting the lines from the film have gone viral online and were posted by Stallone himself on his Instagram handle.

Ro is seen wearing a Rocky-inspired black hoodie with a tiger printed on the back. Young Knight goes straight to Sylvester Stallone, the OG Rocky Balboa, and says, “Let me tell you something that you already know.” For the unversed, Sly was there for the inaugural event and then joined his young fans, and they say the line about how the world is not all sunshine and rainbows together.

According to NBC New York, Ro Knight is an aspiring actor and wrestler. The monologue is not for a whole minute, and it ends with Sylvester Stallone giving him a high five and hugging him. The netizens, just like Rocky Balboa, are in awe of Ro.

One of the users wrote, “This kid is representing every Stallone fan in the world.”

Another wrote, “He rocked it!!”

A third one said, “LEGENDARY!!”

Followed by another saying, “This is dope.”

One wrote, “Amazing kid.”

And, “That’s what I call passion! Amazing speech.”

Check out the speech from Rocky Balboa here:

