Paramount+’s Frasier reboot has made an exciting addition to its cast. A beloved cast member from the original NBC sitcom is returning to reprise their role in the second season, which is currently in production.

The original series, which aired 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, followed Dr. Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, who returned to his hometown in Seattle after ending his married life in Boston. The revival series once again features Grammer as Dr. Frasier, who moves back to Boston to reconnect with his son.

Harriet Sansom Harris Returns as Bebe Glazer in Frasier Reboot

Actress Harriet Sansom Harris, who played Bebe Glazer in the original Frasier, is confirmed to reprise her role in the second season of the Paramount+ revival show. Bebe used to be the agent of Dr. Frasier who represented him in Seattle. Harris will be returning as a guest star in Frasier Season 2 and will be joined by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress Rachel Bloom, who will play her daughter, Phoebe.

Paramount+ has released an official statement describing the two characters: “Delightfully devilish Bebe Glazer, one of the show’s most iconic characters [is] known for her dramatic flair and outrageous Machiavellian maneuvers. Bebe will stop at nothing to get what she wants. [Phoebe,] having inherited her mother’s indomitable charm, Phoebe boasts a magnetic personality as well as a taste for the finer things.”

Harris is an Emmy-nominated actress

Harriet Sansom Harris appeared in 11 episodes of Frasier during the show’s 11-season run. Apart from the sitcom, the actress is also known for her performances in the shows The 5 Mrs. Buchanans, Union Square, It’s All Relative, and Atlantic Crossing. In 2022, she guest-starred in the Max series Hacks and earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

Interestingly, Harris is not the only star from the original series returning in the reboot’s second season. Dan Butler and Edward Hibbert, who played Frasier’s KACL colleagues, will also reprise their roles as Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe and Gil Chesterton, respectively. Additionally, some new faces are joining Frasier in season 2, including Yvette Nicole Brown as Dr. Monica Finch, Patricia Heaton as Holly, Amy Sedaris as Dr. “Doc” Stathos, and Greer Grammer as Alice Doyle.

Meanwhile, the main cast will be reprising their roles from season 1, including Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy Crane, Toks Olagundoye as Professor Olivia Finch, Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Anders Keith as David Crane, and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Professor Alan Cornwall. Frasier Season 2 began filming in May 2024 and its premiere date is yet to be announced.

