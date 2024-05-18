Actress Jessica Biel, who made her acting debut at 14 playing Mary Camden on the WB series 7th Heaven in 1996, revealed she almost quit show business a few years ago. During the recent episode of The Bright Side podcast, the 42-year-old actress revealed she nearly felt disillusioned with Hollywood after facing challenges getting specific projects off the ground.

After finding fame in the mid-90s on 7th Heaven, Jessica Biel went on to star in several high-profile movies, including “Ulee’s Gold” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Blade: Trinity”, “Elizabethtown,” “I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry” and “Hitchcock.” Biel, who was named Esquire’s Sexiest Woman Alive in 2005, revealed that despite her body of work, she had trouble getting people to believe in her talent.

The actress who founded Iron Ocean Productions alongside Michelle Purple in 2008 said the duo had difficulty getting projects off the ground for nearly a decade. Biel revealed, “Doors did not open at all, even being in the business for so long. I’ve had this production company with my partner Michelle Purple for 20 years… I started it with her when I was 22, and for the first ten years, we had almost no success at all.” Biel added they “had a very challenging time getting any story told.”

The Actress revealed that years of rejection from the industry almost propelled her to quit showbiz. After constant rejection, Biel and Purple came across The Sinner and vowed they would quit Hollywood if the show didn’t sell.

Biel recalled, “Michelle and I looked at each other, and she said, ‘If we don’t sell this show, I’m quitting.’ And I said, ‘Me too, I’m quitting. If this show doesn’t sell, I don’t know what people want. I don’t know what to bring them. I don’t understand this business anymore. I just don’t get it anymore.'”

The show earned Biel an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination. Since its success, the production company renewed its first-look deal with Paramount Television Studios. They also went on to produce the miniseries “Candy,” in which Jessica Biel took on the titular role and earned an executive producer credit.

