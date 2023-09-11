This morning, Chris Evans fans were awakened to the bittersweet news (Bitter – cause the World’s Sexiest Actor was no longer single, and Sweet – because the actor has got married) that their favourite star had tied the knot to Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. The duo got married in an intimate ceremony at their Boston-area home on Saturday in the presence of their closest family and friends.

While we wish them loads of love for the future together, we couldn’t help but remember Evans’ ex-girlfriend, actress Jessica Biel, and the time their wedding rumours made the headlines. For the unversed, Biel dated Evans on and off for 5 years (2001 to 2006). After keeping their romance under wraps for a while, they made their relationship red carpet official when they appeared at the My VH1 Music Awards in December 2001 and barely kept their hands off each other.

Despite keeping things low-key to avoid media attention, the former couple shared an amazing bond, with reports even surfacing that they were talking about getting married. In fact, Jessica Biel even addressed the rumours in an interview once and called Chris Evans “a keeper.” Read on to know about it.

As reported by Amo Mama, during an interaction with Cosmo in 2005, Jessica Biel spoke about the reports pertaining to her and Chris Evans talking about marriage. She explained, “We always talk about it. We both want to be married, and we both want to have children. But we’re not engaged, so the rumours are false…so far.”

In the same conversation, Jessica also said Chris was a keeper as she recalled a romantic thing he did for her on her 21st birthday. She recalled, “When I turned 21, I actually awoke to find my bed covered in rose petals. In the middle of the night, he had pulled apart at least 24 roses in all different colours and sprinkled the petals everywhere. He’s definitely a keeper.”

Despite their love and respect for each other, Jessica Biel and Chris Evans called it quits in 2006 and kept mum about the reason for their split.

