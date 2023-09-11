Beyonce is one of the most famous musicians in the world today, with millions of fans across the globe. While the singer performs live for her ‘BeyHive’ at different locations as part of her Renaissance Tour, we came across an old report where the ‘Single Ladies’ singer was accused of witchcraft.

We aren’t joking. Nearly 5 years ago, a female drummer accused Bey of ‘extreme witchcraft,” dark magic’ and casting ‘spells’ on her. Read on to know all of the bizarre claims that were made!

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Daily Mail in 2018, female drummer Kimberly Thompson had once accused Beyonce of practising dark magic. The site noted that in court documents (obtained by The Blast), the drummer – who claimed to have worked with the ‘Lemonade’ hitmaker for seven years, accused her of extreme witchcraft, casting spells, tapping her phones, controlling her finances, and even murdering her kitten.

According to the bizarre court documents, Kimberly Thompson revealed she used to work for Beyonce, saying, “I worked for her as her drummer for her band for 7 years.” In the same filings, she also stated that during that period, Queen Bey had started a campaign of harassment against her. And the harassment included doing ‘extreme witchcraft’ and ‘dark magic” as well as casting “magic spells of s*xual molestation’. In it, she also claimed the singer had murdered her kitten.

Thompson also believed Queen Bey was tapping her phones and controlling her finances – the reason why is still unclear. The publication noted that in her filing, Kimberly Thompson sought a restraining order against Queen Bey for the above mentioned reasons that she was convinced the singer had done to her. However, a judge denied Thompson’s request for a temporary restraining order.

In other news, Beyonce was recently made an honorary mayor of Santa Clara for bringing her ‘Renaissance’ tour to the city.

What are your thoughts on these bizarre accusations made against the Queen? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news, updates and throwback stories from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Lady Gaga Once Claimed Lesbians Are Way More Daring Than Straight Men While Dropping A Hint About Her S*xuality: “I Actually Do Like P*ssy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News