The Kardashians Season 5: What Does Kim Kardashian Say About Her Alleged Feud With Anna Wintour At Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week Show?

The much-anticipated season 5 of The Kardashians just premiered on Hulu and has already started creating much buzz. The first episode unveiled Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy scare and the subsequent emergency fetal surgery she had to undergo. It also showcased her joyous Disney-themed baby shower. However, the highlight of the premiere episode was when Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner found themselves in a traffic jam en route to Victoria Beckham’s fashion show in Paris.

Back in 2023, a video from Beckham’s Spring-Summer ’24 show went viral, that captured Anna Wintour, Vogue’s formidable editor-in-chief, appearing displeased as Kim and her mom arrived late at the show, where she was the esteemed guest of honor. Rumors claimed that Anna left the show even before Victoria made her grand entrance, citing her other prior engagements.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim and Kris shed light on the circumstances that led to their late arrival at the event. En route to the show, the mother-daughter duo found themselves in a massive traffic jam as they headed to Victoria Beckham’s show, where Kendall Jenner was also scheduled to walk. Kris, in a confessional, shares their predicament, “We are in this crush of traffic. We know we’re gonna be late. We feel terrible. We don’t know what else to do. It’s like one road in and one road out. It’s stopped.”

Momager Kris even asks her daughter if they should inform Victoria about their situation. Kim shuts down the idea. Meanwhile, Kris adds, “I’m so nervous that we’re not gonna make the show. I know how much this means to Kim, and Victoria and Kim are good friends. And Kendall’s walking the show.”

Victoria’s fashion show started without the two, and they were 20 minutes late to the event. During the episode, Kim mentions that she’s respectful of others’ time and says, “The car ride took us an hour, so we’re 20 minutes late to the show. I’m not late like that. I’m very respectful of people’s time, and I feel really bad that we’re late.”

As soon they enter the venue, Kim remarks, “I am just stressed out ‘cause I know what’s gonna come, and for everyone to just start with this story that we held up the show. ‘Who do they think they are? That Anna was mad. That we don’t like each other.’ If anything, I think we need to be extra on time, early, just not give anyone a reason to talk sh*t.”

Contrary to the previous rumors, Anna was in the show till the end and was also seen greeting Kim. The two were also seated next to each other, dispelling all the rumors of a fallout. Moreover, despite the rumors of a snag between Kim and Anna, the business mogul managed to get an invite to the Met Gala 2024, which happened earlier in May.

