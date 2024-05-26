Pop queen Lizzo has shared her reaction to the infamous South Park “Ozempic” Special, which seemingly took a jab at her weight loss. In a TikTok video, Lizzo shared her live reaction to the latest “South Park” special, “The End of Obesity,” which skewered the Ozempic craze and brutally targeted the singer/rapper.

For years, Lizzo, a vocal proponent of body positivity, has been slammed with unsolicited commentary about her weight. Internet trolls came out with their pitchforks and torches, accusing her of shedding the “fat” label that she and so many of her fans identify with after the rapper decided to get healthy through exercise and diet.

Recently, Lizzo even revealed to The New York Times that she’s focussing on body neutrality by following a slow yet healthy weight loss process by embracing the regular old diet and exercise route.

Recently, the provocative animated comedy series South Park took a dig at Lizzo’s Body positivity stance while trolling the weight loss drug Ozempic craze that has taken Hollywood by storm. For those living under the rock, Ozempic is a drug that has been morphed into a trendy weight-loss medication.

Lizzo Reacts To South Park Roast

In a TikTok video, Lizzo reacted to the South Park episode, seemingly deriding her. The singer/rapper proved she could take a joke and appeared pleased she was immortalized in the longest-running animated series. The show is known to take digs at A-list celebrities, including Meghan Markle, in the past.

Lizzo reacts to the new ‘South Park’ Ozempic special referencing her. “I'm that bitch”pic.twitter.com/roDY9uyc4Q — No Jumper (@nojumper) May 26, 2024

At the beginning of the video, Lizzo quipped, “Guy, my worst fear has been actualized. I’ve been referenced in a South Park episode.’

She then shares her reaction to watching the fake onscreen commercial that suggests “Lizzo,” body positivity is for poor people who can’t afford “Ozempic.”

A visibly pleased Lizzo then told her followers, “I’m really that b*tch. I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a F*ck to a point where these men in Colorado know who the f*ck I am and put it in their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”

What did South Park Say About Lizzo?

The “South Park” special, “The End of Obesity,” began with Eric Cartman in his doctor’s office, trying to get his hands on Ozempic to lose weight. However, since the drug is expensive and insurance does not cover it for cosmetic use, the doctor suggests writing a prescription for “Lizzo”, “who talks about body positivity and just being happy with the way you look.”

The doctor quips, “I want you to listen to Lizzo five times daily and watch her videos just before bedtime. I’m afraid you’ll have to be on Lizzo for the rest of your life.”

In response, visibly Irate Cartman notes, “Rich people get Ozempic; poor people get body positivity!”

The episode continues to mock Lizzo through a fake onscreen “commercial” about how “FDA approved Lizzo makes you feel good about your weight!” adding, In case of studies, 70% of patients on Lizzo no longer cared how much they weighed.”

Later on in the episode, Randy’s wife Sharon goes to see the doctor, claiming she’s given herself “dia-bear-ties” by taking too much “Lizzo.” The seemingly overjoyed doctor then responds she can now start taking Ozempic since she now has a severe medical condition that will be covered by insurance.

