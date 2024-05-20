Jackie Chan is a global action star who has also established himself in Hollywood. He is a multifaceted personality and is renowned for his slapstick acrobatic fighting style. An old clip of Chan’s interview has recently gone viral on social media. In it, he is questioned about the Kardashians, and the action star is entirely clueless about who Kim Kardashian and her sisters are. It has won the netizens’ hearts, and we can’t stop wondering how precious the Karate Kid star is. Scroll below for more.

For the unversed, the Kardashians are also called the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney are part of the Kardashian family, including Rob, as they are Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian’s children. Kris then married Bruce Jenner, who is now known as Caitlyn Jenner. The couple had two daughters, Kendall and Kylie. They became famous for their reality TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The Kardashian-Jenner clan is all over social media and is in the news for something or another.

Despite Kim Kardashian and her family’s wide media presence, Jackie Chan once revealed that he had never heard of them, and his reaction was hilarious. The throwback has been posted on X by Historic Vids. The clip was reportedly from 2017 when he appeared for an interview on Access Hollywood Live with Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover. The hosts asked Jackie who his favorite Kardashian was, and the Rush Hour star was utterly clueless about it.

Jackie Chan said, “Kardashian? What do you mean, Kardashian?… I don’t know. Is that English?” It definitely left the hosts in splits and made things more confusing for Jackie when they said, “That’s even better,” which is what many netizens feel. Finally, Jackie concluded, saying, “I never heard that before.” The netizens feel Chan is lucky for not knowing who Kim Kardashian or her family is.

One of the users wrote, “I like him even more.”

Another added, “I envy Jackie Chan. He must be the happiest person alive!!”

Followed by one saying, “That’s why he looks so happy all the time .. no trash entertainment.”

One user quipped, “That’s something to be proud of, actually.”

Another explained, “Jackie Chan is a very big star who doesn’t have time for irrelevant people! Any sane person who doesn’t have time for irrelevant videos never knows about Kardashians! They are all drama!”

One fan stated, “Good for Jackie Chan.”

“Smart man! He doesn’t follow the nonsense,” added one netizen.

And, “I wish I didn’t know who the Kardashians were.”

Check out the throwback clip here:

Jackie Chan had no idea who the Kardashians were pic.twitter.com/qJmsm5pETp — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) May 19, 2024

