Robert Downey Jr’s return to the MCU announcement has sent ripples through the social media platforms. Fans are thrilled and all giddy about the news, especially because he is returning as a villain, Doctor Doom, aka Victor Von Doom. Recently, a media outlet spilled the tea on the actor’s alleged payday for his new deal with Marvel Studios. Now, another report has made an insane revelation about his alleged post-credit scene in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Keep scrolling as we get to the root of it.

The set photos of The Fantastic Four: First Steps are going viral on social media platforms. The movie will focus on Reed Richards and his team, who, as comic book fans know, were connected to Doctor Doom. Matt Shakman is helming the film, which features Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn in lead roles. Production is underway in England, and the movie will take place in a 1960s alternative reality with a retro-futuristic New York City.

New picture from the set of ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS.’ (📷: @UnBoxPHD) pic.twitter.com/bUEtz0l69h — Fantastic Four Updates (@F4Update) July 30, 2024

Now, there are speculations that Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom might appear in The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the post-credit scene. Marvel is all about its post-credit scenes connecting a movie with other projects. But a report on X claimed that RDJ would allegedly get a humongous amount for that post-credit scene. None of it has been confirmed by Marvel Studios.

Marvel Updates on X claimed that Robert Downey Jr will receive $40 million for appearing in the post-credit scene for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. We did our research, and no substantial report supports this claim. Variety recently reported that he might allegedly be getting more than $80 million for Avengers 5 & 6, but that is not confirmed news. A source reported it. One of the netizens asked for the news source, and the X handle said it was Variety; however, nothing about RDJ appearing in The Fantastic Four: First Steps was mentioned in their report.

Robert Downey Jr. will receive $40M for appearing in the post credit scene for the Fantastic Four pic.twitter.com/irFAb2bfwd — Marvel Updates (@Marvel_Updates_) July 30, 2024

According to that report, Robert Downey Jr will receive $80 million+ for appearing as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, along with the privilege of traveling in a private jet, dedicated security on set, and a whole trailer encampment.

It also mentioned that the Marvel star earned between $500-$600 million for his role as Iron Man in the MCU. A previous Forbes report revealed that the actor raked in $75 million for his role in Avengers: Endgame.

In conclusion, no substantial evidence supports the social media handle’s report about Robert Downey Jr. getting $40 million for appearing in a post-credit scene on The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Hence, it can be deemed fake news. Try not to fall for such news; do a quick fact-check soon.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released in 2025, Avengers: Doomsday will hit the theatres in 2026, and Secret Wars will be released in 2027.

