Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, starrer It Ends With Us, is having a steady run at the North American box office and might regain its position in the second place on the domestic chart. It has become a significant movie in Blake’s career, surpassing her Green Lantern globally and becoming her highest-grossing movie. On the home turf, the film is gearing up to surpass the tear-jerking romance tragedy The Fault in Our Stars. Scroll below for the deets.

The Fault in Our Stars was released in 2014 and was based on John Green’s novel of the same name. The movie featured Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the leading roles. It reportedly opened at number one at the box office during its opening weekend. According to The Numbers, the 2014 feature was made on an estimated budget of $12 million and earned 25.6 times or 2459.67% of its production budget.

The Fault in Our Stars collected around $124.9 million in its lifetime run at the North American box office. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report revealed that Blake Lively starrer It Ends With Us collected a decent $1.3 million on the third Monday, facing a dip of 52.9% from last Monday. At this point back in 2014, The Fault in Our Stars dipped 38% and collected $1.4 million on its third Monday. However, Blake’s movie will not only catch up with its lifetime run in the US but surpass it also.

According to the report, It Ends With Us has reached a $121.9 million cume at the North American box office. It is less than $5 million away from The Fault in Our Stars’ $124.9 million run. The Justin Baldoni-helmed drama is expected to achieve the feat today. The film is eyeing a $145 million-$165 million run in the United States.

It Ends with Us received 58% on Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 167 reviews. The audience likes the movie better than critics, as the Audience Score is at 91%. Blake’s film has collected $121.8 million overseas, and adding the domestic cume, the film has hit a $243.74 million global cume. It was released in the theatres on August 9.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Alien: Romulus Box Office (China): Is All Set To Beat MCU Biggie GOTG Vol 3’s $80 Million+ Lifetime

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News