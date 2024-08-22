Joker: Folie à Deux is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The sequel to 2019’s Joker marks the return of Joaquin Phoenix as the titular madman, who will be joined by Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

Contrary to the first film, which was an out-and-out psychological thriller, the sequel has added a musical aspect to the narrative, while taking the story of Arthur Fleck forward. But when will the events of Joker: Folie à Deux take place relative to the original film? Read on to find out.

Joker: Folie à Deux will Have a Time Jump After the Climax of Joker

Joker: Folie à Deux will follow a time leap after the climax of Joker, where Arthur Fleck goes to Arkham Asylum after shooting the late-night show host Murray Franklin. In a recent interview, director Todd Phillips revealed that Joker: Folie à Deux will take place two years after the events of Joker.

On the other hand, the sequel will be released exactly five years after the original film, on October 4, 2024. The first film came out on the same date in 2019. Phillips also disclosed that Joker: Folie à Deux will begin with a ‘Looney Tunes-inspired cartoon starring the Joker.’ The filmmaker said that it was his intention to ‘make the movie feel like it was made by crazy people.’

The Film Continues the Story of Arthur Fleck

The sequel showcases Arthur Fleck, aka Joker, as a patient at the Arkham State Hospital, who meets the music therapist, Lee, aka Harley Quinn, and falls in love with her. The two head on a romantic misadventure while sharing their delusions through musical madness. Meanwhile, Arthur’s followers initiate a movement to get him freed. The title, ‘Folie à Deux’ refers to a psychiatric syndrome where two people in close association share a mental illness.

Apart from Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the film also stars Catherine Keener as Maryanne Stewart, Arthur’s lawyer; Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond, Arthur’s former neighbor; Harry Lawtey as Harvey Dent, Gotham City’s District Attorney; and Steve Coogan as Paddy Meyers, an interviewer. Additionally, Sharon Washington and Leigh Gill will be reprising their roles as Arthur’s social worker and co-worker, respectively.

Check out the trailer of the film below:

