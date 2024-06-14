Kate Winslet is known for speaking her mind and not mincing her words while sharing opinions. She has often left her fans surprised by being too blunt in her statements. Even while talking about Titanic, she has shared the side effects of the film’s unprecedented success. Recently, she went all out while sharing her experience of shooting a kissing scene with Leonardo DiCaprio. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by James Cameron, the epic romantic saga based on the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912 was originally released in 1997. Upon its release, the biggie received mostly positive reviews from critics, and among the ticket-paying audience, it received a big thumbs up. It turned out to be an all-time blockbuster at the box office, and over the years, it has attained a cult status and possesses a massive fan base all across the globe.

Thanks to Titanic, both Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio became tremendously popular in different parts of the globe, and to date, they are known for their iconic portrayals in this James Cameron epic. Their chemistry and intimacy were loved by the audience, but little did we know that those scenes were not easy to pull off.

In a video interview with Vanity Fair, Kate Winslet rewatched some of her most iconic scenes. It included even the ‘I’m flying’ scene from Titanic, in which she kisses Leonardo. She called it a ‘nightmare’ and explained why it was a very difficult scene to pull off.

Kate Winslet said, “My God, he’s quite the romancer, isn’t he? No wonder every young girl in the world wanted to be kissed by Leonardo DiCaprio.” She quipped. “It was not all it’s cracked up to be.” She further added, “We kept doing this kiss, and I’ve got a lot of pale makeup on, and I would have to do our makeup checks – on both of us, between takes – and I would end up looking as though I’d been sucking a caramel chocolate bar after each take because his makeup would come off on me.”

The Titanic actress went on to call the shooting experience a ‘nightmare’ due to lighting issues and location. “Leo couldn’t stop laughing, and we had to reshoot this about four times because (James Cameron) wanted a very specific light for this, obviously, and the sunsets kept changing where we were,” she continued.

Well, that’s a heck of a struggle while shooting an intimate scene, but we’re glad the scene turned out to be so well on the screen. Now, after so many years, that particular scene has a fan base of its own!

