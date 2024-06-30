Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She Spent 40 Days At Home After Welcoming Son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has recently opened up about her post-care planning following the birth of baby Rocky Thirteen. During a recent episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old star shared that she decided not to leave her house for 40 days after welcoming her newborn son.

In the episode, Kourtney spoke with her sisters Kim and Khloe and shared when Kim asked her, “Can you believe you are a mom of four?” to which the Lemme co-founder replied, “Yeah, mom of four.”

Kim further added, “Sometimes, I’m like damn, I wish I could do it all over. The one thing I would do is be so strict from the start,” reflecting on her parenting. Kourtney chimed in, admitting, “I’m doing, like, where you stay home for 40 days,” as Khloe surprisingly asked, “You’re staying home for 40 days and 40 nights?”

Kourtney shared a confession explaining why she decided to stay home for a while, expressing that she wants her body to heal. She added, “In many different cultures, women don’t leave the house after having a baby for 40 days, to let your body have that time to heal and beyond that. I’m really into attachment parenting. I really don’t separate from him. I love being at home right now like my time is dedicated to taking care of my baby and bonding with him.”

The episode then switched back to the first scene where Khloe jokes with Kourtney, “Then you’re gonna go to a rave,” to which Kourtney said, “No, I just feel like I don’t wanna even go anywhere still.” Khloe again playfully added, “Welcome to my daily life. I haven’t had a baby and I’m still doing the 40 days.”

Kourtney welcomed Rocky with her husband Travis Barker 8 months ago.

