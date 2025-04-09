The videogame adaptation, A Minecraft Movie, earned spectacular numbers on its Monday after taking the box office by storm with its record-breaking debut in North America. The movie beats The Super Mario Bros Movie’s opening weekend collection to earn the biggest opening for videogame-based movies. Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s film is now set to cross the domestic haul of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in under a week. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was released in 2022 and directed by Jeff Fowler. Like its predecessor, the second film was also met with positive reviews. It collected $190.87 million in the United States and $214.5 million overseas, thus hitting the $405.42 million haul worldwide. Jason Momoa’s film, on the other hand, smashed several past records in its opening weekend only. It will beat the Sonic 2 movie tonight or tomorrow.

Based on trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s latest box office data, A Minecraft Movie collected a huge $10 million on its first Monday. It registered the second biggest first Monday ever for video game adaptations. It is only behind Sonic the Hedgehog’s $12 million, which was earned by the Sonic movie on Presidents Day Monday. However, it is not all good news, as the film expected a harsh drop of 78.4% from Sunday to Monday.

The Jared Hess-directed Minecraft live-action reached the $172.8 million cume in North America in just four days. The movie will soon surpass Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s $190.87 million in just six days. In addition, the report also predicts that A Minecraft Movie will hit the $200 million milestone at the box office in North America in just 7 days. Therefore, Jared Hess’ film will become the US’s highest-grossing film of the year. It will surpass the US total of Captain America: Brave New World.

At the international box office, the film has reached the $150.7 million cume, adding to the $172.68 million domestic cume. The worldwide cume has hit the $323.38 million mark. A Minecraft Movie was released in cinemas on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

