L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, has completed 14 days in theatres, and it has been an unprecedented journey so far. From the extraordinary opening to breaking several records, we witnessed the madness of the magnum opus. Now that it has slowed down considerably, all eyes are set on how it will fare in the next couple of weeks, and it is far away from reaching the winning line at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 14.

L2: Empuraan’s 14-day run

Despite the euphoria settling down, the Mollywood biggie comfortably entered the 100 crore club on its day 13. On day 14, it kicked off with 11% occupancy in the morning shows. In the afternoon, it went up to 13%. There was a jump of up to 15% in the evening shows, while night shows had an occupancy of 17%.

With such occupancy and reduced shows, L2: Empuraan earned an estimated 98 lakh on day 14, a drop of 24.61% from day 13’s 1.30 crores. Overall, the estimated total at the Indian box office stands at 102.18 crore net, as per Sacnilk.

Heading towards the losing verdict

Though the collection of 102.18 crores is impressive, it’s not enough considering the exorbitant budget of 180 crores. If calculated, so far, 56.76% of the total cost has been recovered, and 77.82 crores more needs to be recovered. Considering the slow pace, it’s highly impossible. So, despite its strong total, the film will end its journey with a losing verdict at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office achievements

Recently, L2: Empuraan became the second Malayalam film in history to enter the 100-crore club at the Indian box office. Also, it’s currently the second highest-grossing Malayalam film after Manjummel Boys (142 crores). Globally, it’s the only Mollywood film to cross the major milestone of 250 crores. Before ending the run, it is likely to touch the 275 crore mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Akaal Box Office Day 1: Might Surpass Gippy Grewal’s Maujaan Hi Maujaan, But Will It Challenge Shinda Shinda No Papa?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News