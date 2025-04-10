Akaal, starring Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Nimrat Khaira, and others in key roles, has arrived on the big screen. Released amid a decent buzz, the film has managed to secure a good show count for itself and aims for a decent day 1 collection at the Indian box office. Among Gippy’s theatrical Punjabi releases, this is likely to open better than Mitran Da Naa Chalda and Maa. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Written and directed by Gippy Grewal himself, the Punjabi epic drama had created awareness around itself in the pre-release stage through decent marketing. The trailer was received well, and the viewers’ reactions were mostly favorable. In addition, Dharma Productions, coming on the board to present the Hindi version, grabbed some eyeballs.

The situation for Akaal looks favorable, and it is likely to earn 45-60 lakh net at the Indian box office on day 1. It will be a decent start for the film, and the projection can slightly change here and there depending on word of mouth.

With such a start, Akaal might not enter the top post-COVID openers of Gippy Grewal, but it will beat Mitran Da Naa Chalda (20 lakh) and Maa (40 lakh). It is also likely to beat Maujaan Hi Maujaan (45 lakh). However, surpassing Shinda Shinda No Papa (90 lakh) is difficult. Yes, the holiday factor (Mahavir Jayanti) will come into play, but it won’t take up to 90 lakh.

Take a look at the Gippy Grewal’s top openers post-COVID:

Carry on Jatta 3 – 4.55 crores Honeymoon – 1.05 crores Warning 2 – 1 crore Yaar Mera Titliyaan Warga – 95 lakh Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di – 95 Lkah Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri – 90 lakh Shinda Shinda No Papa – 90 lakh

Meanwhile, Akaal also stars Princekanwaljit Singh, Nikitin Dheer, Mita Vashisht, Shinda Grewal, Ekom Grewal, Jaggi Singh, Ashish Duggal, Bhana La and Jarnail Singh. The music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

