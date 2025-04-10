Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, has finally arrived on the big screen amid celebrations from fans. Despite the debacle of Vidaamuyarchi, the stardom of Thala hasn’t been affected a bit, and it was on full display during the day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office. It just missed the mark of 10 lakh admits in pre-sales and ended up registering the second-best pre-sales of 2025 after Ram Charan’s Game Changer.

Excellent response in pre-sales

Yesterday, it felt like the magnum opus would go up to the 16 crore mark, but in the last few hours, it picked up the pace and managed to cross the 18 crore mark. As per the final update, it closed its day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office by selling tickets worth 18.90 crore gross (excluding blocked seats), which is an excellent number. It includes a sale of 9.78 lakh+ tickets.

Among states, Tamil Nadu is leading by selling tickets worth 16.04 crore gross. Karnataka is in second place with a gross 1.58 crore gross. Among cities, Chennai topped the charts by a huge margin, selling tickets worth 5.80 crore gross for the opening day.

Good Bad Ugly registers 2nd best pre-sales of 2025!

With pre-sales worth 18.90 crores, Good Bad Ugly has recorded the second-highest day 1 pre-sales at the Indian box office in 2025. It surpassed Ajith Kumar’s own Vidaamuyarchi to grab the second spot. For those who don’t know, Vidaamuyarchi closed its day 1 advance booking at 18.40 crores. Ram Charan’s Game Changer is at the top with a massive 31.80 crores.

Take a look at the top day 1 advance bookings of 2025:

Game Changer – 31.80 crores Good Bad Ugly – 18.90 crores Vidaamuyarchi – 18.40 crores L2: Empuraan – 18.15 crores Chhaava – 13.85 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 12.40 crores

With such superb backing in the advance booking stage, the Kollywood magnum opus is ready to roar at the Indian box office.

