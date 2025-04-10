Sunny Deol’s Jaat has finally arrived in theatres, and all eyes are set on how it performs at the Indian box office on day 1. Today, considering the holiday of Mahavir Jayanti, the film is expected to pull off a strong start, surpassing all previous best openers of the actor except for Gadar 2. Amid this, let’s take a look at how it performed in advance booking and what the show count is.

Response in pre-sales and show count

Compared to other big releases, Sunny’s latest action entertainer got very little time in the advance booking stage. In a true sense, the film only got a day for full-fledged bookings, but still, it did a good job. As per the final update, the film closed its bookings by selling tickets worth 2.59 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office for day 1. It includes a sale of 1.14 lakh+ tickets.

It’s a good number and enough for Jaat, as the on-the-spot bookings will take care of the rest. The biggest advantage is that the film has a solid show count of over 14,100 across the country, so even with decent occupancy, it can pull off a strong start. The failure of Salman Khan’s Sikandar has immensely benefitted the Sunny Deol starrer.

Among states, Delhi is at the top with the day 1 advance booking worth 62 lakh gross, followed by Maharashtra’s 43 lakh gross. Among cities, the Delhi-NCR region is ruling the roost with pre-sales worth 61 lakh gross, followed by Mumbai’s 24 lakh gross.

Jaat already surpassed Gadar’s opening!

For those who don’t know, Gadar opened at 1.40 crore net in 2001, and Jaat has already amassed 2.20 crore net through day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office. So, Sunny Deol’s latest release is in the lead with a 57.14% higher collection. In the mass centers, the film is expected to perform well, thus easily crossing double-digits by the end of the day.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

