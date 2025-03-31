Narne Nithin, and Priyanka Jawalkar’s comedy drama Mad Square has been roaring at the box office despite huge competition from other Eid releases. In three days, the total collection of the films stands at a total of 25.25 crore in India. Meanwhile, it is inching towards the 50 crore mark worldwide!

Helmed by Kalyan Shankar, the comedy-drama stands at a gross total collection of 39.50 crore worldwide. The film has been growing at the box office ever since it has released in the theaters on March 29.

Mad Square Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, March 30, Mad Square peaked at the box office with a collection of 9.25 crore. This was a jump of almost 23% from the previous day. The weekend total, the film has surpassed the entire lifetime collection of part 1.

Mad VS Sequel

The first part of the film, Mad arrived in 2023 and earned 19.33 crore in its lifetime in India. The sequel has surpassed this number by a major margin in the first weekend itself, with the total collection of the sequel standing at 25.25 crore. The sequel has already earned 30% higher than the entire lifetime of part 1.

Mad Square Budget & Recovery

Mad Square has reportedly been mounted at a controlled budget of 40 crore at the box office, and it has already recovered 63% of its entire budget with the 25.25 crore box office collection in three days. It needs only 14.75 crore at the box office to enter the profit-making zone!

Currently, Narne Nithin‘s film is very close to axe the fifth highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. Check out the collections in India of the top Tollywood releases here.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crore Daaku Maharaaj: 91.11 crore Game Changer: 136.92 crore Thandel: 66.06 crore Court: State VS A Nobody: 38.13 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sikandar Box Office VS Bollywood’s 1st Eid Blockbuster: Salman Khan Needs Impossible 675 Crore To Even Touch Anil Kapoor’s Jhakkaas Record!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News