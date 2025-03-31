Salman Khan’s Sikandar has failed all the expectations trade and fans have from a Bhai film. While the action biggie helmed by AR Murugadoss opened at only 30.06 crore at the box office, this expected figure was already evident from the ticket sales of the film on BMS on the opening day!

Fails To Enter Top 10

Salman Khan failed to enter the top 10 ticket sales for a Bollywood film on its opening day on BMS! Bhai’s action biggie needed to surpass Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, which registered a ticket sale of 346K on its opening day and occupies the tenth spot!

Sikandar Day 1 Ticket Sales

On the opening day, March 30, Sunday, Sikandar registered a ticket sale of only 271K on BMS! While it could not manage to enter the top 10 ticket sales for a Bollywood film on BMS (2023 -25), it failed to enter the top 5 ticket sales for an Indian film on BMS in 2025 as well!

Here are the tickets booked on the opening day by Bollywood films on BMS. (data from 2023 – 25)

Jawan: 1.14 million Animal: 890K Stree 2: 729K Gadar 2: 670K Chhaava: 669K Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 594K Singham Again: 571K Tiger 3: 522K Dunki: 378K Fighter: 346K

Registers Only 23% Of Jawan’s Opening Day Sales

Sikandar managed to register only 23% of Jawan’s opening-day ticket sales. Shah Rukh Khan’s film registered a massive sale of 1.14 million on its opening day on BMS.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan had to surpass Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj to enter the top 5 ticket sales of 2025 on the opening day of BMS. However, it could not touch the 298K registered by Balayya’s film on day 1.

Here are the tickets booked on the opening day by Indian films on BMS that were released in 2025:

Chhaava: 669K Game Changer: 398K Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 383K (Tuesday Release) Empuraan: 379K Daaku Maharaaj: 298K (Sunday Release) Sikandar: 271K (Sunday Release) Vidaamuyarchi: 247K Thandel: 227K Dragon: 207K Sky Force: 193K

