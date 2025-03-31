The wait is over, as the much-awaited collections of Salman Khan’s Sikandar are out. When the film was announced, everyone thought it would be Salman’s first 100-crore opener at the worldwide box office, but unfortunately, it stayed much below. In India, it earned just over 30 crores. And while the performance in the overseas market was not up to the mark, it did enough to surpass Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava on day 1. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Hits a half-century on day 1!

The makers opted for a Sunday release, keeping the big opening in mind. But since the buzz was not up to the mark, the actuals have come much lower. In India, it earned just 35.47 crore gross despite a Sunday release. Ideally, a collection of over 50 crores was expected, but the actual collection came nowhere close to it.

Overseas, Sikandar was touted to clock a big number, but it just managed to rake in 18.82 crore gross despite premieres in North America. The number is good, but expectations were high from Salman Khan.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, Sikandar clocked 54.29 crore gross at the worldwide box office on day 1, which is underwhelming considering mammoth expectations but good in isolation.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 30.06 crores

India gross- 35.47 crores

Overseas gross- 18.82 crores

Worldwide gross- 54.29 crores

Sikandar registers the biggest Bollywood opening in 2025!

With 54.29 crores in the kitty, Sikandar has smashed the biggest opening for a Bollywood film in 2025. It surpassed Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which opened at 50.05 crore gross. If compared, the Salman Khan starrer earned an 8.47% higher collection than Vicky’s magnum opus.

Today, being an Eid holiday in India, the film will see a big jump. With decent support from the overseas market, it is expected to enjoy another 50 crore+ day, thus achieving a 100 crore+ global sum in just two days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: L2: Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 4: Just 6.21 Crores Away From Lucifer’s Lifetime Collection, Packs A Solid Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News