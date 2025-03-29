Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has achieved several milestones during its theatrical run. Recently, it made a successful entry into the 600 crore club at the Indian box office, making it the third Bollywood film to achieve the feat after Jawan and Stree 2. After accomplishing such a crazy feat, all eyes were set to see how close it comes to Stree 2’s lifetime collection. Now, here’s the update!

All-time blockbuster run!

Before its release, the Laxman Utekar directorial created the right amount of hype. Right from the opening day, it surprised everyone with its performance. While word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience was positive, the subject’s emotional quotient turned out to be the X factor and attracted major footfall.

Recently, Chhaava completed a run of six weeks, and yesterday, it entered the seventh week. In a span of 43 days, it has amassed an unbelievable total. The original Hindi version has contributed a colossal 588.10 crores so far. The Telugu-dubbed version contributed a good 15.01 crores. The film’s overall collection stands at a mind-blowing 603.11 crore net at the Indian box office.

Chhaava won’t surpass Stree 2!

Shraddha Kapoor-led Stree 2 earned 627.50 crore net in India. So, Chhaava is just 24.39 crores away from the target. However, it will fail to cross Stree 2 because the pace of the Vicky Kaushal starrer has now slowed down considerably. From tomorrow onwards, the majority of its shows will be replaced by Salman Khan’s Sikandar.

So, the dream to beat Stree 2 and become Bollywood’s second highest-grossing film won’t be fulfilled, and Chhaava will close its run in the third position below Jawan and Stree 2.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Jawan – 640.42 crores

Stree 2 – 627.50 crores

Chhaava – 603.11 crores

Animal – 554 crores

Pathaan – 543.22 crores

Gadar 2- 525.50 crores

Dangal – 387.39 crores

Sanju – 341.22 crores

PK – 339.50 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.16 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: L2: Empuraan Worldwide Box Office Day 2: Fastest Century For Mollywood, Only 2.69 Crores Away From Defeating Marco For 9th Spot!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News