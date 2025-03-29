Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan pulled off earth-shattering numbers on its opening day. After an extraordinary start of over 60 crores, the magnum opus saw an expected drop on day 2. Still, the overall collection is so big that it scored the fastest century in Mollywood’s history and entered the list of highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. It is now inches away from surpassing Unni Mukundan’s Marco.

Rocking run at the worldwide box office

On the opening day, the Mollywood magnum opus smashed 24.78 crore gross at the Indian box office, a record start for a Malayalam film. Overseas, the numbers were higher than expected as a blockbuster 42.89 crore gross came in. On day 2, the domestic collection dropped to 13.57 crore gross, while overseas, 22.24 crore gross were recorded.

On the whole, L2: Empuraan amassed 38.35 crore gross in India and 65.13 crore gross overseas. Combining both, the film has earned a fantastic total of 103.48 crore gross at the worldwide box office in just 2 days. With such a score, it also scored the fastest global century for Mollywood.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 32.50 crores

India gross – 38.35 crores

Overseas gross – 65.13 crores

Worldwide gross – 103.48 crores

L2: Empuraan is already the 10th highest-grossing Malayalam film!

With 103.48 crore gross in the kitty, L2: Empuraan surpassed Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’s 90.43 crores to enter the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films at the worldwide box office. Currently placed in the 10th position, the Mohanlal starrer needs just 2.69 crores to beat Marco and grab the 9th spot on the list.

Take a look at the top 10 Malayalam grossers at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Manjummel Boys (2024) – 241.56 crores 2018 (2023) – 181 crores Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (2024) – 160.08 crores Aavesham (2024) – 156.48 crores Pulimurugan (2016) – 140 crores Premalu (2024) – 132.79 crores Lucifer (2019) – 128 crores ARM (2024) – 107.77 crores Marco (2024) – 106.16 crores L2: Empuraan (2025) – 103.48 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

