Finally, the wait is going to be over, as less than 24 hours are remaining for the grand release of Sikandar. With the changing dynamics of the Indian box office and films like Jawan, Stree 2, and Chhaava setting high collection standards, expectations are sky-high from the magnum opus. However, as far as day 1 is concerned, Salman Khan’s biggie is heading for a start that is much lower than everyone’s initial expectations. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

Underwhelming promotional material

Since the upcoming Bollywood action drama marks Salman and AR Murugadoss’ debut collaboration, everyone, including neutrals, was excited about the film. The announcement teaser did its job of sparking excitement. But afterward, none of the promotional assets pushed the hype to the next level.

Songs enjoyed good traction, but none of them were true chartbusters. The trailer was the last hope, and while it was decently cut, it failed to give a major boost. Overall, except for the announcement teaser, the rest of the promotional material was underwhelming.

Advance booking trend

Tiger 3 enjoyed solid advances of 20 crore+ for the opening day, which is understood. Tiger 3 had the brand value of the Tiger film series and the factor of Spy Universe, which had momentum after Pathaan’s epic success. In the case of Sikandar, there’s no brand value as such. It only has the face value of Salman Khan and the goodwill of Murugadoss.

In the case of Sikandar, advances will wrap up much below the 10 crore mark. In isolation, bookings in the range of 6-8 crores look good but here, it’s a magnum opus of 200 crores. So naturally, the number looks disappointing. In today’s time, advance booking is a very important indicator to judge the hype, and Salman’s biggie doesn’t look in a good position here.

Day 1 prediction of Sikandar

Besides Salman Khan-AR Murugadoss’ collaboration, the biggest plus for Sikandar is its Sunday release. Salman’s films are known for heavy on-the-spot bookings, especially in B and C centers. So, being a Sunday release, the film will benefit from solid on-the-spot bookings. Also, there’s no competition in front of it, thus helping the film secure a massive show count of between 18,000 and 20,000 across the nation.

Considering all factors, Sikandar aims to earn 34-38 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. It’s a good score, but considering the recent benchmarks of Bollywood blockbusters, this looks underwhelming. Even for Salman Khan, it won’t be up to the mark, as initially, it was expected to be his biggest opener by beating Tiger 3’s 44.50 crores.

