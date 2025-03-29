Veera Dheera Sooran, also titled Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, registered a slow start at the Indian box office. Due to low pre-release buzz, the film failed to even cross the 4 crore mark despite securing a decent showcasing in the Tamil market. But the good thing is, on day 2, a jump was witnessed. Though it was negligible, it’s something to cheer for the team. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Faring decently among moviegoers

Yesterday, the Kollywood action-thriller opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics. Right from the performances to the raw execution of director SU Arun Kumar, several aspects of the film were praised. Even among the ticket-buying audience, word-of-mouth is positive. This positivity might help it in the long run.

Veera Dheera Sooran grows on day 2

Due to low pre-release buzz, Veera Dheera Sooran is failing to attract a major turnout to theatres. On the opening day, the average occupancy throughout the day was 23%. On day 2, it went up to 27%, which is a decent jump but not huge.

Veera Dheera Sooran opened at 3.40 crores, as per Sacnilk. Yesterday, there was a jump of 3.52% as 3.52 crores came in. Overall, the 2-day total at the Indian box office stands at 6.92 crore net.

Big target ahead!

Reportedly, the Chiyaan Vikram starrer is made on a budget of 55 crores. So, to be a clean success, it will need to earn above 55 crore net at the Indian box office. Considering the slow pace, the film might fail to emerge as a success. Yes, word-of-mouth is favorable, but the target score is too big to achieve.

As of now, Veera Dheera Sooran has recovered only 12.58% of the total budget. To become a successful affair, it will need to show a good hold for more than a couple of weeks. Let’s see if that happens or not!

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

