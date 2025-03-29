Mad Square, starring Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nitin, Priyanka Jawalkar, and others, was released in theatres yesterday. Lately, we have seen films with the sequel factor generating genuine interest among moviegoers, and this one, too, enjoyed the same benefit. With decent hype, the film has registered a fantastic start at the Indian box office, earning over 6 crores on day 1. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Kalyan Shankar, the Tollywood comedy-drama opened to mixed to decent reviews from critics. Some genuinely fun sequences and the film’s overall vibe are being praised. However, many feel it’s an underwhelming sequel, which sometimes feels forceful and over the top. The Telugu entertainer is enjoying decent word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience.

Mad Square clocks a solid start!

Riding high on Mad’s goodwill, Mad Square opened with 48% occupancy in the morning shows. In the afternoon shows, the occupancy jumped up to 57%. There was a drop in the evening, as occupancy fell to 49%, but night shows witnessed the best occupancy of the day at 66%. Overall, the film enjoyed an impressive occupancy of 55% throughout the day.

With such a performance, Mad Square earned a rocking 7.90 crore* net at the Indian box office on day 1, registering the 5th biggest start for Tollywood in 2025.

Take a look at the top Tollywood openers in 2025 (net collection):

Game Changer – 54 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 25.35 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 23 crores Thandel – 11.50 crores Mad Square – 7.90 crores*

Crushes Mad’s day 1!

Released in 2023, Mad earned 1.20 crores at the Indian box office on day 1. If compared, Mad Square opened with a 558.33% higher collection than its predecessor, which is huge.

In the lifetime run, Mad earned around 20 crores. With decent word-of-mouth, the sequel is expected to cross this collection in the opening weekend, which is likely to exceed 21 crores.

(* denotes estimated collection).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Devara Japan Box Office Day 1: Jr NTR Starrer Registers A Bigger Start Than Baahubali 2 & Tiger 3!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News