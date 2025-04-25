Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 was a massive blockbuster at the Indian box office. It is currently the highest-grossing film in all languages, a spot stolen from Baahubali 2, with a considerable gap. Unfortunately, the action thriller failed to make its mark on TV. Scroll below for the latest update.

Pushpa 2 Television premiere

Sukumar’s directorial Pushpa 2 premiered on Television in multiple languages on April 13, 2025. It was released in Telugu on Star Maa, while the Malayalam version was broadcast on Asianet and Kannada on Colors Kannada.

As per Track Tollywood, Pushpa 2: The Rule opened to TRP of 12.61 in Telugu. In Malayalam, it registered ratings of 7.05, along with 5.37 in Tamil and 4.2 in Kannada.

Pushpa 2 vs Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

After the phenomenal box office run, Allu Arjun starrer was expected to knock it out of the park with its Television premiere. Unfortunately, it failed to make a mark in Telugu.

Venkatesh & Aishwarya Rajesh starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunnam opened to a staggering TRP of 15.92, the highest among recent releases.

Pushpa 2 remained behind Sankranthiki Vasthunnam by a notable margin. While the box office collections vary by a huge gap, Venkatesh‘s film has won the battle on the small screen.

Blame the IPL!

Currently, viewers all across the world are busy watching the Indian Premier League (IPL). Had it been a general scenario, Pushpa 2 would have easily crossed Sankranthiki Vasthunnam.

However, the audience got divided, and the big roadblock prevented Allu Arjun’s film from achieving new milestones on television.

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

The action thriller was released in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2024. It is co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers & Sukumar Writings. The ensemble cast featured Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and Rao Ramesh.

It is the third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide with lifetime earnings of 1785.84 crore gross.

