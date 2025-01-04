Unni Mukundan starrer Marco is gaining better traction at the box office with every passing day, and it stands at a total collection of 45.75 crore at the box office in 15 days. In fact, it is slowly inching towards the top 5 spots at the box office.

Seventh Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film

The action thriller is currently the seventh highest-grossing Malayalam film, and it is almost 2 crore away from axing Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, which stands at number 6 with 47.83 crore.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 15

On the 15th day, the third Friday, January 3, Marco earned 1.85 crore with all the versions. This is an exact match from the previous day, the second Thursday, which earned 1.85 crore as well.

Here is the week-wise breakdown of the Malayalam action thriller at the box office in 15 days.

Week 1: 27.6 crore

Week 2: 16.3 crore

Day 15: 1.85 crore

Total: 45.75 crore

Marco Budget & Profit

Unni Mukundan starrer has been mounted on a budget of 30 crore, and in 15 days, after recovering the entire budget, the film has earned a profit of 15.75 crore, churning a 52.50% return on investment. It still has a long way to go before it earns a hit status at the box office.

Still Needs 17.25 Crore

The film still needs 17.25 crore more at the box office to surpass the 8th most-profitable Malayalam film at the box office, Abraham Ozler, which registered a profit of 110%. To surpass Abraham Ozler’s profits, Matco needs a total collection 63 crore.

